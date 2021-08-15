Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT at $24.50

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $$18.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.53. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

