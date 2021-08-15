Avion Wealth Sells 8,181 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 1.2% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,129,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

