Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 5,989,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,196. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

