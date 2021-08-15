Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

