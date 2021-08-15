Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Raised by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties accounts for about 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.76% of Easterly Government Properties worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,040. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 903,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

