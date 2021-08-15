Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

