Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $208.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.