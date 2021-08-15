Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $223.11

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.10. 355,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,992. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

