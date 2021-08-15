Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $223.11

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EFX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.10. 355,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,992. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.07.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.