Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $392,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 86,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

