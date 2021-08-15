Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Target Price at $43.25

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWCDF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

