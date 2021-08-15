iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 664,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.