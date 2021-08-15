SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 56.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of SSSS opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $387.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

