Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,834,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

