Castle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $344.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 251.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $58,421.13 and $344.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 192.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00427991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.70 or 0.01327354 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

