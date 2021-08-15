Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in July

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 1,333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,986.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.38. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

