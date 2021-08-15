Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MEDXF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.