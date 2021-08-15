Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

SEM stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

