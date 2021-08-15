Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Panasonic stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.