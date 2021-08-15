Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Panasonic stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

