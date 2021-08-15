Billings Capital Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Billings Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,476 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for approximately 18.0% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of FTDR opened at $43.06 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

