Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NULV stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00.

