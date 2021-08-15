Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $3,938,197. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $405.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $405.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

