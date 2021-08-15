Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,723 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

