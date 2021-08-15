Iconic Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.46 million and $1,934.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00153970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.16 or 1.00455683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00877855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

