Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

VNT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

