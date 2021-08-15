TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $674.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $674.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company.

TDG opened at $605.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent International Corp MA boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 164,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,645,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,240,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

