Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $613,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

