Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

