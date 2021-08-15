Brokerages Set Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Target Price at $118.00

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.