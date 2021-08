Zcash Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $290.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $141.84 or 0.00309779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00149748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00151790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,433,088 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

