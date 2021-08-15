Base Protocol Price Reaches $2.04 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $28,396.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 799,125 coins and its circulating supply is 590,244 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

