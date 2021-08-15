Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

