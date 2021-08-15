Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,962,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

