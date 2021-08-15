Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

