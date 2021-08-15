Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

