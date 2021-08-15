Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

