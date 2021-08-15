Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $502,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

