Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R opened at $79.38 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.