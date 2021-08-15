SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SKLTY opened at $45.67 on Friday. SEEK has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

