Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,596,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

