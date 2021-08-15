Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 34,500 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.33 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. Analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

