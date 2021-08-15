EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.78. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 215.52%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

