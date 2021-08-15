Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 105,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $36.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

