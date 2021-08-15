Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 316,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $320.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. Analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

