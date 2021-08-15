Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

