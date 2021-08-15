Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $17.40 on Friday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

