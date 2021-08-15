Konomi Network (KONO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

