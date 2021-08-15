BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Oracle by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

ORCL stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

