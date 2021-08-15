BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,456,000.

Shares of VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.87.

