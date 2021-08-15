State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

