Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $212,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 207.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

